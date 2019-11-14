Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $647.88 Million

Analysts expect Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) to report sales of $647.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zayo Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $650.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $644.85 million. Zayo Group reported sales of $639.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zayo Group will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zayo Group.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.82.

Shares of ZAYO opened at $34.26 on Thursday. Zayo Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

In related news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 8,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $274,758.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,568,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $104,079.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,638.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,089,803 shares of company stock valued at $36,831,348 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 4,878.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 399,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 391,929 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 2,224.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 350,654 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 22,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,016,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after purchasing an additional 239,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 422,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zayo Group (ZAYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.