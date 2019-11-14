Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.10

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02.

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

