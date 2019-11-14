Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Standpoint Research downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Shares of Z opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.67. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $51.47. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $69,673.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,301.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 177.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

