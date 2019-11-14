zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €185.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €185.00 ($215.12) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 93.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €111.80 ($130.00).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €95.50 ($111.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.36. zooplus has a 1-year low of €90.20 ($104.88) and a 1-year high of €149.50 ($173.84). The company’s fifty day moving average is €105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.36.

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.