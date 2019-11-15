-$0.21 EPS Expected for Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.18). Aduro BioTech reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 544.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADRO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $40,738.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,926 shares in the company, valued at $387,663.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 52,185 shares of company stock valued at $68,362 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADRO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 239,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 20,286 shares in the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADRO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.10. 625,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,390. The company has a market capitalization of $86.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.48. Aduro BioTech has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

