$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.33. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $354.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.31 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAGS. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. FMR LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $53.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

