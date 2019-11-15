$0.35 EPS Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.47. Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $621.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of SIX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,679. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $64.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average is $51.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Richard Roedel purchased 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $249,864.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,738 shares in the company, valued at $738,647.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $27,602.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 643 shares of company stock worth $37,865. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.