-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.32). Farfetch reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. Cowen cut their price target on Farfetch from $33.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $17.00 price objective on Farfetch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.34.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.48. 8,948,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,959. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter worth $37,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Farfetch by 7,657.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 9,359.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Farfetch by 23.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.