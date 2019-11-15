$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.48. Apollo Investment posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Apollo Investment in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.