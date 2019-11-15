-$0.50 EPS Expected for Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) to announce ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Calithera Biosciences.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,598,977 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,157,340.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 2,396,485 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $7,980,295.05. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 23,354 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,170,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,456. The stock has a market cap of $167.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.