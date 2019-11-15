$0.50 EPS Expected for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) to report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Chemours reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemours will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Chemours had a return on equity of 58.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chemours from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Chemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cfra raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Argus cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

In other Chemours news, COO Mark Newman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $328,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,165.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Chemours by 148.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 479.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 423.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 41.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $18.43. 1,871,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,065. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. Chemours has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

