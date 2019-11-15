-$0.51 EPS Expected for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.50). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08.

ZYNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of ZYNE stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.11. 803,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,424. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 4.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,323,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 341.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,311,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 127.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 691,342 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.1% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 387,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

