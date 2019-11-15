-$0.51 EPS Expected for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.50). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08.

ZYNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of ZYNE stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.11. 803,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,424. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 4.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,323,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 341.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,311,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 127.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 691,342 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.1% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 387,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

See Also: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.