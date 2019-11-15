$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.63. Stericycle posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $833.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.21 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $63.02.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $332,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,943 shares in the company, valued at $884,358.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 78.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 441.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

