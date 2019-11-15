$0.75 EPS Expected for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.88. Malibu Boats posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

MBUU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on Malibu Boats and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000.

MBUU opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $784.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

