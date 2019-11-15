$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.82. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMTC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $159,444.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,157.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 530.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 67.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMTC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 37,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,592. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $790.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

