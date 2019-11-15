$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 2.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCAU. Redburn Partners raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,028,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,336,000 after buying an additional 272,744 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 2nd quarter valued at $662,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,703,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,134 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 936,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 79,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. 1,856,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409,133. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.74. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $17.46.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

