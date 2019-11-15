$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) to report sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wellington Shields upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.63. 1,108,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,003. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $34.93 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.