-$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.98). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($3.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.67) to ($2.83). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider De Dominicis Robert 490,012 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. Also, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $158,226.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,513 shares in the company, valued at $658,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $711,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,630,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBT traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $48.75. 898,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,199. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.57. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

