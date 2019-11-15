$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. LogMeIn reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LogMeIn.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.29 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

In other news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $498,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in LogMeIn by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in LogMeIn by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in LogMeIn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

LOGM traded up $7.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.00. 3,755,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average is $71.98. LogMeIn has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $96.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

