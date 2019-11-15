1,077 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Teleflex by 42.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 20.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 21,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.06, for a total value of $72,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,952.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.66, for a total value of $2,479,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,581 shares of company stock worth $26,901,042. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFX. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Svb Leerink boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 target price on Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $405.00 target price on Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.30.

TFX opened at $342.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.38. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $226.02 and a one year high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 13.74%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

