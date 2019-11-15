$114.06 Million in Sales Expected for On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) will announce $114.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.63 million to $115.36 million. On Deck Capital posted sales of $109.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full year sales of $445.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $441.00 million to $448.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $479.76 million, with estimates ranging from $471.48 million to $492.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow On Deck Capital.

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $112.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded On Deck Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research upgraded On Deck Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $5.00 price target on On Deck Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of ONDK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,473. On Deck Capital has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $8.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogle Investment Management L P DE grew its position in On Deck Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 315,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in On Deck Capital by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,382,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,339,000 after acquiring an additional 878,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in On Deck Capital by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 445,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 40,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in On Deck Capital by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 271,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in On Deck Capital by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on On Deck Capital (ONDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.