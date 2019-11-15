$122.40 Million in Sales Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2019

Equities analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to post $122.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.00 million and the lowest is $119.40 million. First Merchants reported sales of $107.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $448.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.70 million to $456.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $493.60 million, with estimates ranging from $479.10 million to $507.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $111.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.87 million.

FRME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other First Merchants news, SVP Stephan Fluhler sold 3,873 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $150,969.54. Also, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 7,300 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $277,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Merchants by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

