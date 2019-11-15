$14.68 Million in Sales Expected for Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) to announce $14.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.66 million and the highest is $14.70 million. Gaia posted sales of $12.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $53.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.96 million to $53.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $69.79 million, with estimates ranging from $69.52 million to $70.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Gaia had a negative net margin of 51.13% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 million.

GAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Gaia from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Corina S. Granado acquired 100,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 105,750 shares of company stock worth $1,240,653 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 716,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 393,206 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Gaia has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

