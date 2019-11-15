14,638 Shares in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,638 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 706.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $3,797,033.24. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 238,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $3,968,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 290,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,675.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,665 shares of company stock worth $8,946,819 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.50. 56,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

People’s United Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.