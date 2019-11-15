1,660 Shares in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $1,094,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $199.76 on Friday. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $123.24 and a 1-year high of $217.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.48.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.19%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.89.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.80 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $27,439,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,068 shares of company stock valued at $108,033,097. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

