2050 Motors (OTCMKTS:ETFM) Trading Down 33.3%

2050 Motors Inc (OTCMKTS:ETFM) shares fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 565,006 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 30,285,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

2050 Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ETFM)

2050 Motors, Inc, a development stage company, intends to import, market, and sell electric automobiles in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United States Territories, and Peru. Its product is e-Go EV, a lightweight carbon fiber electric vehicle. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

