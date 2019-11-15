21,521 Shares in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $64,560,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $40,367,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $23,149,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $8,744,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $7,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BKR opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes Company has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $28.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.19%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

