2,244 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Bought by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $136,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 386.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RTM remained flat at $$112.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.72 and its 200 day moving average is $107.13.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.