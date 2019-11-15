$23.53 Million in Sales Expected for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) will announce sales of $23.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.56 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $21.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $92.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.57 million to $92.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $98.90 million, with estimates ranging from $98.44 million to $99.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $452.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $13.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.55%.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $285,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 13.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. 35.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.