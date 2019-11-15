23,539 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 87,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12,239.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 36,351 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 53,970 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,758. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $42.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.