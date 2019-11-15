24,595 Shares in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the second quarter valued at $3,219,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Colfax by 73.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Colfax by 19.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 338,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 55,173 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Colfax by 18.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 204,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 99.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $33.40 on Friday. Colfax Corp has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Colfax’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Colfax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.65.

In other Colfax news, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $147,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,697.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.