27,418 Shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,418 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 69.2% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,204 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after buying an additional 425,988 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 115,615 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 90.9% in the second quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4,915.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 895,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after buying an additional 877,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Dan O. Dinges bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,104,405 shares in the company, valued at $50,725,977.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COG opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital set a $22.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.76.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

