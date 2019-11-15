41,600 Shares in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RVI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Retail Value by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Retail Value in the second quarter worth $347,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Retail Value in the second quarter worth $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Retail Value by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Retail Value in the second quarter worth $40,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RVI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Retail Value from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NYSE RVI opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Retail Value Inc has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.65.

In other news, major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 12,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $471,980.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,695,764.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 790,387 shares of company stock worth $29,194,829 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

