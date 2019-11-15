$472.76 Million in Sales Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to post $472.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $519.77 million and the lowest is $434.74 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $543.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.27 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 4.90%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

VNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $72.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,908,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,945,000 after purchasing an additional 237,767 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 69.1% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,674,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,770 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 73.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,818,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,521 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,892,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,437,000 after purchasing an additional 65,059 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10,306.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,610,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

VNO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.39. The stock had a trading volume of 926,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,761. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.