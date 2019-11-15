5,548 Shares in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $65,686,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 110.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.2% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 491,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,079,000 after acquiring an additional 41,539 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DG traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.33. 38,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,223. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.95. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $98.08 and a 1 year high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.82.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

