7,117 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 28.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Milestone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,967 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. 7,374,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,515,708. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.47.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $668,853.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

