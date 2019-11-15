AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR in a research report issued on Sunday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Wu now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.06.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $559.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.00 million. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 22.06%.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

