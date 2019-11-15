Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €26.50 Price Target by DZ Bank Analysts

DZ Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ARL. Nord/LB set a €26.30 ($30.58) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €31.30 ($36.40) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aareal Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.89 ($32.43).

Shares of ARL opened at €26.87 ($31.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of €22.44 ($26.09) and a 12 month high of €33.32 ($38.74). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.88.

Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

