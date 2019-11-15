Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp set a $88.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Aaron’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,168,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Aaron’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 72,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $963.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

