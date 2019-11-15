Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.30. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 49,929 shares trading hands.

The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.15 million.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

AXAS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXAS. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 160,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 723,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 703,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 84,200 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,555,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,200 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $56.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.