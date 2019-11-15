Abyss Token Price Tops $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Kyber Network and DDEX. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $222,011.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,010,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, CoinPlace, Hotbit, DDEX, CoinBene, BitForex, Sistemkoin, Bilaxy, Indodax, IDEX, CoinExchange, ZBG, HitBTC, YoBit and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

