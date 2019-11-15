Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.25.

XLRN stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.97. 507,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Adam M. Veness sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $37,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ravindra Kumar sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $153,318.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,246.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,422 shares of company stock valued at $969,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 55.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,869,000 after purchasing an additional 278,068 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter valued at $9,902,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter valued at $7,983,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 58.8% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 381,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 141,448 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 131,930 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

