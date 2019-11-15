AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Director Mark G. Edwards Buys 25,000 Shares

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Director Mark G. Edwards purchased 25,000 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ACRX stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 33,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,149. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $141.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.06.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 451,962 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 272.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

