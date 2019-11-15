Activision Blizzard (ATVI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI):

11/15/2019 – Activision Blizzard had its “focus list” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

11/13/2019 – Activision Blizzard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

11/12/2019 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Activision’s third-quarter 2019 results benefited from an expanded user base of Call of Duty, Hearthstone and King’s Candy Crush. Additionally, Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled generated strong sales. Also, the availability of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and World of Warcraft Classic are expected to aid in user base expansion prior to the holiday season. Moreover, availability of Overwatch Legendary edition on Nintendo Switch is a growth driver. Activision's enviable IP, strength in popular gaming franchises, and foray into e-sports bode well for long-term growth. However, intensifying competition in the video game space is a concern. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

11/12/2019 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2019 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2019 – Activision Blizzard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/30/2019 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2019 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Activision’s top line is expected to benefit from an expanding user base of Call of Duty, Hearthstone and King’s Candy Crush. The availability of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is expected to expand the company’s user base prior to the holiday season. Additionally, availability of Overwatch Legendary edition on Nintendo Switch is a growth driver. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, estimates have been trending up ahead of the company’s third-quarter earnings release. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises for recent quarters. However, lack of major releases, particularly from the Blizzard division, is likely to hurt revenues in 2019. Additionally, competition in the video game space is intensifying.”

10/28/2019 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Activision Blizzard was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2019 – Activision Blizzard was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2019 – Activision Blizzard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies.

10/18/2019 – Activision Blizzard was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2019 – Activision Blizzard was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2019 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2019 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $47.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/11/2019 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $56.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/2/2019 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

9/25/2019 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/18/2019 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/17/2019 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $53.38. 389,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,704,901. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $280,889.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,466 shares of company stock valued at $751,200 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 189.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

