Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Short Interest Update

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 2,970,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.70. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ADAP shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.