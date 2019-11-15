Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Insider Sells $651,225.00 in Stock

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) insider W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $651,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,319.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Addus Homecare stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of -0.16. Addus Homecare Co. has a 52-week low of $57.94 and a 52-week high of $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.25 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADUS. Sidoti set a $115.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 199.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,760,000 after purchasing an additional 220,140 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 253.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 228,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 163,524 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 219.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 208,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 142,924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 1,425.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 127,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Addus Homecare in the second quarter valued at about $6,847,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

