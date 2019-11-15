ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.20 ($39.77) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ADO Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €45.96 ($53.44).

Get ADO Properties alerts:

ADJ traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting €34.50 ($40.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,857. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.40. ADO Properties has a 12 month low of €33.98 ($39.51) and a 12 month high of €54.30 ($63.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.25.

About ADO Properties

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ADO Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADO Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.