Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $160.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.31. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $130.09 and a 52 week high of $182.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.73.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

