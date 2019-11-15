Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the September 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Chairman Joseph A. Chlapaty sold 1,000,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $37,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 745,556 shares in the company, valued at $27,883,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roy E. Jr. Moore purchased 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,993,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 78,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,068. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,462,193 shares of company stock worth $73,912,528. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $37.41. 37,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $39.69.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $495.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.84 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

