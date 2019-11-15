Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q4 guidance to $0.56-0.80 EPS.

AEIS traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $66.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,576. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $72.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $396,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,656,100.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

